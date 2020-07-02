JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AUDC stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.71. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

