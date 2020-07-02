JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 22,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,133.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,588 shares of company stock worth $274,790 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PMBC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

