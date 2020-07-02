Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $884.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.