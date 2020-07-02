Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

