Jefferies Financial Group Raises Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target to GBX 100

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

PFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.87) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 17.86 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.20 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of $600.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.52.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

