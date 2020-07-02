Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,683 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,579,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 209,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 135,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

