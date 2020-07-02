Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 402,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125,406 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.12.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

