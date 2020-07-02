Jane Street Group LLC Sells 536 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.