Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 188,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

