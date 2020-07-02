Jane Street Group LLC Sells 108,285 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,285 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,119,000 after purchasing an additional 542,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,031,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,224,000 after buying an additional 295,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,248,000 after acquiring an additional 367,593 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

