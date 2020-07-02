Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,322 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

CSII opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

