Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $751,000.

Get Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGN opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.