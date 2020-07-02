Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

