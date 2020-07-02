Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,336 Shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.54% of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DWCR stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

