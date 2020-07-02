Jane Street Group LLC Invests $392,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 4.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 769,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $53,182,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOK. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,583 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

