Jane Street Group LLC Invests $386,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $155,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

