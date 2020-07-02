Jane Street Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 426.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,935 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191,070 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $48,713,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.