Jane Street Group LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 748.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 294.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $54.92 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

