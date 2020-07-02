Jane Street Group LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSMR opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

