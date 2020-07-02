Jane Street Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 69.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

