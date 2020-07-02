Jane Street Group LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDBC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello bought 1,000 shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

