Jane Street Group LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,389 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of PB opened at $57.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

