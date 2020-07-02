Jane Street Group LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 356.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

