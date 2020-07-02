Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

FFTY stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

