Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 244,867 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of DURECT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DURECT by 2,169.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 23.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 111.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 132,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

