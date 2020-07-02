Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,991,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMU opened at $28.42 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

