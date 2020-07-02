Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 882,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NYSE MTDR opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $990.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

