Jan H. Loeb Acquires 245,908 Shares of Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock

Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) CEO Jan H. Loeb purchased 245,908 shares of Acorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,099.76.

Shares of ACFN opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Acorn Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

