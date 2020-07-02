Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.79

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.79 and last traded at C$35.79, with a volume of 20839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$36.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$532,047. Also, Director David Michael Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.42, for a total value of C$668,400.00. Insiders sold 379,000 shares of company stock worth $12,344,900 in the last ninety days.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

