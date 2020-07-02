Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$19,350.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,609.94.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Mary Vincelli sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$11,310.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mary Vincelli sold 2,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$7,620.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$18,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mary Vincelli sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a current ratio of 23.67.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

