iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

IRBT opened at $84.77 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

