IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEY opened at $20.87 on Thursday. IPSEN S A/S has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.