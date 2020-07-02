Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,429,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after buying an additional 120,702 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 285,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

