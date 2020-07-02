Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,882 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Murphy USA worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,775,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

MUSA stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

