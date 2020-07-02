Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of Glu Mobile worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,813. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

