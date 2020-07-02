Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.52% of Stantec worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 766,988 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,291 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of STN stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

