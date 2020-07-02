Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.76% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 950,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

