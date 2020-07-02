Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,949.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 153,051 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

