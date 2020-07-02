Invesco Ltd. Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 178,880 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

