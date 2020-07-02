Invesco Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of CorVel worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorVel by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $66,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $959,795 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

