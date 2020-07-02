Invesco Ltd. Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE BEP opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

