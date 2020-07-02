Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,092 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

FPF opened at $21.43 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.