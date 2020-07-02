Invesco Ltd. Acquires 46,397 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE PFS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

