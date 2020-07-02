Invesco Ltd. Acquires 314,831 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Wyndham Destinations worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.