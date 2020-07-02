Invesco Ltd. Acquires 10,793 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of NCR worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 14,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NCR opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

