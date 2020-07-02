International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.58

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 133117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million and a PE ratio of -151.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88.

About International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

