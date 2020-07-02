Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Michael Louis Carroll sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$340,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,727,920.70.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$41.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.22 and a 52 week high of C$41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

