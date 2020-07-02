Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $32,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 16,162 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $26,344.06.

On Monday, June 15th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $162,637.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares in the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.