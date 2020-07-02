Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Major Shareholder Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $22,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,077,596.08.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $670,767.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $7,384,962.75.

On Friday, June 19th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $2,008,124.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80.

Shares of ALLO opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

