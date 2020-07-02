II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.28.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

